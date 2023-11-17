Hallmark Stars Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Are Expecting Their Fourth Child Together!

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega are adding another member to their family!

The 35-year-old actress and 34-year-old Big Time Rush star got married in 2014 and currently have three children together: Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2.

Alexa and Carlos took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

Captioning her post, “Thank God we love adventures 😍😍😍 Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro! 🎉,” Alexa shared two photos of her and her baby bump, with Carlos by her side.

We send our congratulations and well wishes to Alexa and Carlos PenaVega!

