Fri, 17 November 2023 at 6:59 pm

Hallmark Stars Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Are Expecting Their Fourth Child Together!

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega are adding another member to their family!

The 35-year-old actress and 34-year-old Big Time Rush star got married in 2014 and currently have three children together: Ocean, 6, Kingston, 4, and Rio, 2.

Alexa and Carlos took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

Captioning her post, “Thank God we love adventures 😍😍😍 Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro! 🎉,” Alexa shared two photos of her and her baby bump, with Carlos by her side.

We send our congratulations and well wishes to Alexa and Carlos PenaVega!

If you didn’t know, one of Alexa and Carlos‘ children stars with them in their recent Hallmark movie!
Photos: Getty Images
