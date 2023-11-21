Top Stories
'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella & More!

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce & Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 10:06 am

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Continue Here »

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023

Visibility is essential.

Over the past few months, several high-profile stars have opened up about their sexuality and gender identity, revealing that they are all part of the LGBTQ+ community.

At a time when LGBTQ+ rights have especially come under fire in the United States, including proposed anti-trans legislation in several states, as well as attempts to ban drag shows in America, these celebrities are all helping push back against ignorance, prejudice and intolerance in the fight for equality for every citizen.

For more ways to help support the LGBTQ+ equal rights movement, check out organizations like HRC, GLAAD and The Trevor Project.

Scroll through to find out who came out in 2023…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alexander lincoln, Alison Brie, Bella Ramsey, Bretman Rock, Campbell Johnstone, Chloe Veitch, Curtis Hamilton, Diplo, EG, evergreen, Extended, Jeff Molina, Joe Tasker, Lil Nas X, Mo'nique, Natalie Bassingthwaighte, Noah Schnapp, pride, Slideshow, Yung Miami

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images