Jamie Foxx's Rep Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Says 'Alleged Incident Never Happened'

Jamie Foxx is telling his side of the story after being presented with a sexual assault lawsuit.

It was revealed this week that a woman is suing Jamie, claiming that he sexually assaulted her in 2015 while at a restaurant in New York City.

She claimed that Jamie compared her to Gabrielle Union and complimented her appearance when they took a photo together about two hours after she arrived. After the photo, she said that he got physical. Jamie reportedly “pulled her by the arm” to a different area at the venue and proceeded to touch her body inappropriately. It was alleged that he was possibly under the influence at the time.

Now, Jamie is speaking out through his rep.

“The alleged incident never happened,” Jamie‘s rep told People. “In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then. We are confident they will be dismissed again.”

The rep added, “And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

