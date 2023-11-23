Top Stories
Thu, 23 November 2023 at 5:25 pm

'One Piece' Balloon Pops During Thanksgiving Parade, Other Balloons Deflate As Well (Photos)

'One Piece' Balloon Pops During Thanksgiving Parade, Other Balloons Deflate As Well (Photos)

It was a beautiful day for a parade in New York City, but there were unfortunately some mishaps that occurred during the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Multiple balloons either popped or deflated in the middle of the parade, which took place on Thursday morning (November 23) in the Big Apple.

A viral moment from the parade featured a video of the One Piece balloon of Monkey D. Luffy, which showed the balloon hitting a tree and popping. The straw hat portion of the balloon collided with the tree, causing a tear in the rim of the hat and making it deflate.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon was seen with a deflated hand and the Uncle Dan duck balloon from the movie Migration had a deflated wing.

Some other balloons that had issues included the Snoopy balloon and the Geoffrey the Giraffe balloon.

Check out the photos in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thanksgiving

