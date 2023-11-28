Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Mom Kris as Her Manager &amp; Advice to Her Younger Self

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 2:50 pm

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle NOT Pregnant, Clickbait Instagram Post Explained

Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle NOT Pregnant, Clickbait Instagram Post Explained

If you glanced at Kim Zolciak‘s Instagram posts today, you might be under the assumption that her daughter Brielle is pregnant.

Well, she’s not.

Kim is being accused of clickbait after making it seem like she was making a big announcement about Brielle and making her fans click a link, which just revealed Brielle‘s thoughts on having kids one day.

So, what happened with this post and why did Kim do it?

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ claims that this was all a scheme for Kim to “make a quick buck” and she’s “getting a financial kickback from the clickbait article.” It appears that the website she linked to is likely giving her a percentage of the ad revenue from all the clicks she sends to the link.

Kim and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann allegedly owe $1 million to the IRS and they have been hit with lawsuits for unpaid bills.

Amid their tumultuous divorce, Kim and Kroy surprised fans with something they posted a couple weeks ago.

