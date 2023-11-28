Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Real Feelings About Meghan Markle Revealed (Including What Kate Allegedly Does When She Hears Meghan's Name)

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Mom Kris as Her Manager &amp; Advice to Her Younger Self

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Her Mom Kris as Her Manager & Advice to Her Younger Self

Tue, 28 November 2023 at 2:55 pm

Paris Hilton Responds to Trolls Leaving Comments About Her Son's Appearance

Paris Hilton Responds to Trolls Leaving Comments About Her Son's Appearance

Paris Hilton is speaking out about the hateful and negative comments left about her son Phoenix on social media.

The 42-year-old new mom of 2 dealt with a ton of hateful comments a few weeks back when many were commenting on the size of her 10-month-old son’s head.

Keep reading to find out more…

When asked about the comments, Paris told People, “Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world. I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby.”

She added, “You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him.”

About the trolls in question, she shared, “They’re that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way.

If you didn’t see, Paris and her husband secretly welcomed their second child!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carter Reum, Paris Hilton, Phoenix Reum

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images