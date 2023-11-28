Paris Hilton Responds to Trolls Leaving Comments About Her Son's Appearance

Paris Hilton is speaking out about the hateful and negative comments left about her son Phoenix on social media.

The 42-year-old new mom of 2 dealt with a ton of hateful comments a few weeks back when many were commenting on the size of her 10-month-old son’s head.

Keep reading to find out more…

When asked about the comments, Paris told People, “Usually, I wouldn’t even dignify anything like that with a response, but I was just heartbroken that there are such cruel people in the world. I couldn’t believe that they could be mean and vicious about a little innocent baby.”

She added, “You can say what you want about me, but this is my little angel. And if anyone ever says anything to hurt him or his feelings, I will always be there to protect him.”

About the trolls in question, she shared, “They’re that miserable in their lives that they would go and speak about a child in such a way.

If you didn’t see, Paris and her husband secretly welcomed their second child!