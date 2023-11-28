Walton Goggins Is Unrecognizable with No Nose in 'Fallout' First Look Photos

Prime Video has revealed the first photos from the upcoming series Fallout and you won’t even recognize Walton Goggins!

The 52-year-old actor, best known for his work on Justified, plays The Ghoul, a character who has no nose. He survives the Wasteland as a bounty hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

Fallout is based on the popular video game series and tells the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy teamed up for this new series with Nolan directing the first three episodes. Also starring in the show are Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, and Kyle MacLachlan as Overseer Hank.

Fallout premieres on Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

Browse through the gallery for the first photos from Fallout…