Kim Zolciak & Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Surprisingly Celebrate Their 12th Anniversary Together Amid Tumultuous Divorce

Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann are reuniting for their 12th wedding anniversary!

Despite being in the midst of a tumultuous divorce battle, the 45-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the 38-year-old former NFL player recently got together for the occasion.

Kim and Kroy enjoyed dinner at Mezza Luna restaurant on Saturday (November 11) near Atlanta, Ga., which Kim posted on her Instagram Stories.

They continued their anniversary celebration after dinner by attending Morgan Wallen‘s Atlanta show.

Interestingly, Kim recently re-added her married name to her Instagram, changing her handle to @kimzbiermann from @kimzolciak, which had been her handle since June.

Kroy first filed for divorce from Kim in May before the couple reportedly called it off in July. Then, in August, Kroy filed for divorce again.

Last month, Kim Zolciak responded to some rumors surrounding her love life!