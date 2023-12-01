Julianna Margulies Apologizes for Calling Black & Queer People Antisemitic for Supporting Palestine

Julianna Margulies is apologizing for her comments accusing Black and queer people of being antisemitic for their support of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The 57-year-old actress came under fire for remarks she made on the November 20 episode of Andy Ostroy‘s Back Room podcast.

“It’s those kids who are spewing this antisemitic hate, that have no idea if they stepped foot in an Islamic country — these people who want us to call them they/them, or whatever they want us to call them, which I have respectfully made a point of doing — it’s those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with like a soccer ball. And that’s who they’re supporting? Terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights? LGBTQ people get executed,” she said.

Julianna then falsely claimed that a “Black lesbian club” at Columbia University put up signs that read “No Jews allowed.” In reality, the signs said “Zionists aren’t invited,” per the New York Post.

“As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show, I am more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew,” she said. “Because I wanna say to them, ‘You f—ing idiots. You don’t exist. You’re even lower than the Jews. A. You’re Black, and B. You’re gay and you’re turning your back against the people who support you?’ Because Jews, they rally around everybody.”

On Friday (December 1), Julianna issued an apology for her offensive comments, which were criticized by many across the internet.

“I am horrified by the fact that statements I made on a recent podcast offended the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, communities I truly love and respect,” she said in a statement obtained by Deadline. “I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone’s personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop. Throughout my career I have worked tirelessly to combat hate of all kind, end antisemitism, speak out against terrorist groups like Hamas, and forge a united front against discrimination. I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic.”

