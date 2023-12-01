Top Stories
Fri, 01 December 2023 at 5:52 pm

Beyonce Shines Brighter Than the Crown Jewels in Stunning Look While Celebrating London Premiere

Beyonce Shines Brighter Than the Crown Jewels in Stunning Look While Celebrating London Premiere

Beyonce made a fabulous statement while celebrating the premiere of her new movie Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce in London, England.

The “Break My Soul” icon attended the premiere with her daughter Blue Ivy on Thursday (November 30).

After it wrapped up, she partied the night away with her husband Jay-Z, and she shone brighter than all of the crown jewels while doing so!

Keep reading to find out more…

Beyonce was spotted exiting Harry’s Bar in Mayfair on Thursday night. She changed out of the black dress she wore for the premiere and stepped up the glamour with an intricately jewel-encrusted number.

Her outfit featured a large chest plate that was bedazzled with sapphires (her birthday), diamonds and pearls. She hid most of the look under a flashy black jacket, but what we could see was certainly eye catching.

Jay opted for a black velvet blazer, which he wore with coordinating pants and a bowtie. Talk about a couple that is truly style goals!

Did you see that Bey had a big surprise for her fans after the premiere? No, it wasn’t just that Taylor Swift attended the special night, either!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Beyonce and Jay-Z in the gallery…
