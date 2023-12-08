Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 3:33 pm

Halle Bailey & Rachel Zegler Open Up About Racist Response to Them Being Cast as Disney Princesses

  • Disney Princesses Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler opened up about racist hate over them being cast in The Little Mermaid and Snow WhiteJust Jared Jr
  • Hugh Grant made a surprising revelation about his role in Wonka - Celebitchy
  • Which of Taylor Swift‘s songs from The Vault is her best? – Popsugar
  • Olivia Rodrigo admitted to doing something very relatable – Just Jared Jr
