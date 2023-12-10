Keegan-Michael Key Lifts Timothee Chalamet In a Big Hug at 'Wonka' LA Premiere

Timothee Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key shared quite the embrace at the premiere of their new movie Wonka held at Regency Village Theatre on Sunday (December 10) in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old actor, who stars as the titular character, was lifted in the air by his co-star in a cute and funny moment on the carpet.

Also hitting the magenta carpet were their co-stars Hugh Grant and wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Paterson Joseph and Tracy Ifeachor, as well as Keegan-Michael‘s wife Elle and the director Paul King.

This is the first US premiere for the movie, following premieres in Tokyo, Paris and London.

Wonka introduces audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

The upcoming movie musical hits theaters THIS Friday (December 15) – Check out the trailer here!

