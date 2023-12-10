Britney Spears Reacts to Sister Jamie Lynn's Appearance on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Britney Spears just shared some support for her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears!

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop took to her Instagram account to react to her sibling’s time on Dancing With the Stars earlier this fall.

Check out what she said inside…

“I’m so proud of my sister !!! She did so good on Dancing With The Stars ⭐️,” Britney captioned a photo of Jamie Lynn dancing on the show, with her dance partner Alan Bersten in the background.

Alan even “liked” the post, as did fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber.

Jamie Lynn‘s time on the show was cut short as she was the second one eliminated.

We spoke with the Zoey 102 actress after week one, and got the scoop on what the hardest part of being on the show was, what she learned about herself and more. Check out our exclusive interview here!

Britney seems to be healing relationships with her family members as of late.

Earlier this month, she reunited with her mom and her brother Bryan for her birthday.

Just recently, Jamie Lynn opened up about where she currently stands with Britney.