Top Stories
Most Popular Royal Family Member Revealed According to UK Poll

Most Popular Royal Family Member Revealed According to UK Poll

Wed, 13 December 2023 at 3:03 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Support From Celeb Friends at Goop's Holiday Celebration!

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Support From Celeb Friends at Goop's Holiday Celebration!

Gwyneth Paltrow is ringing in the holidays with a little help from her friends.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by pals like Chelsea Handler and Laura Harrier at the G. Label By goop Holiday Celebration on Monday (December 11) in Los Angeles.

More attendees included Santigold, Emma Grede, Rachel Zoe, Arielle Vandenberg, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Estee Stanley, Molly Sims, and Tinx.

The brand says that guests left with personalized beanies by unsubscribed, a consciously made slow-fashion brand, plus some of goop’s most popular beauty products, including Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk, Lift + Depuff Eye Masks, Clean Nourishing Lip Balm and Colorblur Glow Balms.

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing G. Label By goop.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos from the holiday party…
Just Jared on Facebook
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 01
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 02
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 03
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 04
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 05
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 06
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 07
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 08
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 09
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 10
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 11
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 12
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 13
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 14
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 15
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 16
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 17
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 18
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 19
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 20
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 21
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 22
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 23
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 24
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 25
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 26
gwyneth paltrow goop holiday party 27

Credit: Stefanie Keenan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Arielle Vandenberg, Chelsea Handler, Emma Grede, Estee Stanley, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Sawyer, Laura Harrier, Molly Sims, Rachel Zoe, Santigold, Tinx

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images