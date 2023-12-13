Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Support From Celeb Friends at Goop's Holiday Celebration!

Gwyneth Paltrow is ringing in the holidays with a little help from her friends.

The Oscar-winning actress was joined by pals like Chelsea Handler and Laura Harrier at the G. Label By goop Holiday Celebration on Monday (December 11) in Los Angeles.

More attendees included Santigold, Emma Grede, Rachel Zoe, Arielle Vandenberg, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Estee Stanley, Molly Sims, and Tinx.

The brand says that guests left with personalized beanies by unsubscribed, a consciously made slow-fashion brand, plus some of goop’s most popular beauty products, including Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk, Lift + Depuff Eye Masks, Clean Nourishing Lip Balm and Colorblur Glow Balms.

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing G. Label By goop.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos from the holiday party…