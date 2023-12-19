Guy Fieri Reveals One Requirement His Sons Have if They Want to Inherit His Money

Guy Fieri has an estimated net worth of $100 million, but his kids won’t see any of that money unless they complete a requirement that he’s set in place for them.

The 55-year-old celebrity chef shares sons Hunter and Ryder with his wife Lori, plus he also raised his nephew Jules following his sister’s death in 2011.

Guy has been involved in more than two dozen shows for Food Network and he has 17 brands in his restaurant empire. Needless to say, there’s plenty of dough, literal and metaphoric, to go around.

So, what do they need to do to inherit the money?

“Shaq said it best,” he said in a Fox News interview. “Shaq said, ‘If you want this cheese, you got to get to two degrees.’ Well, my two degrees mean, you know, postgraduate.”

Guy added, “I’ve told them the same thing my dad told me. My dad says, ‘When I die, you can expect that I’m going to die broke, and you’re going to be paying for the funeral,’” he said. “And I told my boys, ‘None of this that we’ve been… that I’ve been building are you going to get unless you come and take it from me.’”

Guy is making his kids go to both undergraduate and graduate school if they want to inherit his money!

The chef says his son Ryder told him, “Dad, this is so unfair. haven’t even gone to college yet, and you’re already pushing that I’ve got to get an MBA? Can I just get through college?”

Guy‘s son Hunter is in the MBA program at University of Miami right now and his nephew Jules is in a law program at Loyola Marymount.

“Jules is in the music industry down in L.A. He’s in the law program at Loyola Marymount right now,” he said. “If you’re going to be a big-time entertainment agent, you need to have that law background. So, he’s doing that.”

