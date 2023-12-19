Top Stories
Tue, 19 December 2023 at 5:38 pm

Celebrities Reveal Their Worst Former Jobs - Find Out Which Stars Hated Their Past Gigs!

Not everyone loves their day job.

In fact, several celebrities have spoken out about their very worst jobs they’ve ever had well before they went on to become superstar actors, musicians and all-around entertainers in Hollywood.

Whether they felt consistently gaslit, objectified, and/or unappreciated by their employers or customers, or were simply bad at the job, they’ve all since moved on to explore their passions and find out what is truly their calling.

And over the years, the stars have spoken out about the worst jobs they’ve held in the past.

Find out which celebrities hated their jobs…

