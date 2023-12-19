Top Stories
Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

We Have 'The Rookie' Set Photos That Have a Big Spoiler!

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

Amanda Bynes Reverses Decision About Her Podcast, One Day After Announcing Break

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 5:32 pm

Bradley Cooper Hosts 'Maestro' Screening for the Broadway Community Ahead of Netflix Release

Bradley Cooper treated the Broadway community to a special screening of his new movie Maestro, just a couple days ahead of the film’s Netflix streaming release.

The Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker was in attendance for the private screening of Maestro on Monday night (December 18) at the Whitby Hotel in New York City.

Bradley was joined at the event by cast members Michael Urie, Gideon Glick, Miriam Shor, Scott Ellis, and Zachary Booth. See a photo of them together in the gallery!

Maestro, which is about legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, is currently playing in limited theaters and will be streaming on Netflix beginning on December 20.

Bradley‘s six-year-old daughter Lea has a small role in the movie and she made her red carpet debut while attending the L.A. premiere last week!
