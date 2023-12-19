Liam Hemsworth & Brother Luke Hemsworth Play Army Soldiers Together in 'Land of Bad' - Watch the Trailer!

Liam Hemsworth is teaming up with his older brother Luke Hemsworth for the upcoming movie Land of Bad!

The brothers are starring as U.S. Army soldiers on the Delta Force team and they appear in the movie alongside Russell Crowe, Milo Ventimiglia, and Ricky Whittle.

When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer (Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Crowe) as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.

The movie is set to be released exclusively in theaters on February 16, 2024 and it has a run time of 110 minutes.

Russell and Liam teamed up in another movie that was recently released.

