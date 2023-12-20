Ryan Gosling Gifts Us With Christmas Version of 'I'm Just Ken' - Watch the Music Video!

Ryan Gosling is giving us all a Christmas present!

The 43-year-old Barbie actor whipped up a very special Christmas version of “I’m Just Ken” from the hit movie, alongside music producer Mark Ronson.

And that’s not all!

Ken the EP, a collection of three new versions of the anthem, also includes an “In My Feelings Acoustic” mix, and a Purple Disco Machine Remix.

Plus, there’s a new music video for “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)”!

The music video features Ryan saying “hey girl” once more in Ken mode, surrounded by musicians and Christmas lights.

If you didn’t know, “I’m Just Ken” is in the Oscars running for Best Original Song, along with Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” and Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”

And if you case you forgot, Ryan had his own band, Dead Man’s Bones, back in 2009.

Eva Mendes is feeling the Kenergy as she supports her partner Ryan Gosling‘s upcoming project!