Nicholas Hoult Dances Through The Rolling Stones' 'Mess It Up' Music Video

Nicholas Hoult embarks on an intricately choreographed adventure in the music video for The Rolling Stones‘ new single “Mess It Up.”

The 34-year-old actor stars in the visual from director Calmatic, which premiered on Tuesday (December 19).

In it, Nicholas leaves home after an argument with his partner and just keeps walking and dancing his way along until he makes it to the beach and grows a beard. After arriving, he realizes that he messed up and races home only to be met with an unexpected reception from his ex and her new man and kid.

Head inside to watch Nicholas Hoult in The Rolling Stones’ new video…

“Mess It Up” is the latest single that the legendary rock group is promoting off of their October album Hackney Diamonds.

If you forgot, Nicholas isn’t the first Hollywood star to appear in a music video for The Rolling Stones this year. That would by Sydney Sweeney! The rockers also teamed up with Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder for a collaboration.

Press play on the “Mess It Up” music video below to watch Nicholas Hoult in action…