HBO Renews 'The Gilded Age' for Season 3 Following Finale of Second Season

The Gilded Age is returning for a third season on HBO!

The season two finale aired this past weekend and all episodes are now available to stream on Max. Total premiere-night viewing for the second season grew for six consecutive weeks, culminating in a series high for the season two finale.

Keep reading to find out more…

HBO exec Francesca Orsi said, “We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and THE GILDED AGE family have achieved. From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season.”

Universal Television president Erin Underhill added, “There is much more story to tell with THE GILDED AGE. We’re delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes’ incredible storytelling. The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we’re so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season… you won’t want to miss what’s next!”

One of the show’s supporting actors recently reacted to a viral Grindr conversation about her character.