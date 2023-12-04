The Gilded Age's Ashlie Atkinson Reacts to Viral Grindr Conversation About Her

Ashlie Atkinson is a beloved character actress who currently plays Mrs. Fish on the HBO series The Gilded Age and she’s reacting to being mentioned in a hilarious Grindr conversation, which is going viral after being shared online.

For those who don’t know, Grindr is the world’s largest social networking app for LGBTQ people and is known for primarily being a hookup app.

Twitter user @andyrockcandy shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with someone who said, “I’m getting a group of guys together for some fish play, interested?” Andy responded saying he wasn’t sure what that meant.

Just you wait until you read the meaning of fish play!

Keep reading to find out more…

The person responded, “It’s just a bunch of chill guys getting together on Sunday nights and gooning out to The Gilded Age whenever Ashlie Atkinson is on screen. She plays Mrs. Fish.”

Ashlie has seen the tweet and she had a great response.

“This is my debut on Gay Twitter despite having worn a strap-on for an entire teen comedy. Hello, Gay Twitter!” she wrote.

See which cast members returned for season two of the HBO drama series.