'The Voice' Top 12 Contestants Revealed for 2023's Season 24

The top 12 contestants on The Voice‘s current 24th season have been revealed!

We’re just a couple weeks away from the season finale of the NBC singing competition series and the live shows are about to begin.

The top 12 singers will perform during the live show on Monday night (December 4) followed by a live results show on Tuesday night.

The live semi-finals will take place on the 11th and 12th followed by the finals on the 18th and 19th.

The four coaches this season are Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani.

Browse through the slideshow to see the Top 12 contestants…