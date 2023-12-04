Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 6:28 pm

'The Voice' Top 12 Contestants Revealed for 2023's Season 24

Continue Here »

'The Voice' Top 12 Contestants Revealed for 2023's Season 24

The top 12 contestants on The Voice‘s current 24th season have been revealed!

We’re just a couple weeks away from the season finale of the NBC singing competition series and the live shows are about to begin.

The top 12 singers will perform during the live show on Monday night (December 4) followed by a live results show on Tuesday night.

The live semi-finals will take place on the 11th and 12th followed by the finals on the 18th and 19th.

The four coaches this season are Reba McEntire, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani.

Browse through the slideshow to see the Top 12 contestants…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: EG, Extended, NBC, Slideshow, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images