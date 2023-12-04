Top Stories
Mon, 04 December 2023 at 6:26 pm

Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law, & Daniel Bruhl Play With a Donkey on 'Eden' Set in Australia!

Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law, and Daniel Brühl are getting acquainted with a donkey while filming their new movie!

The three actors were photographed on the set of director Ron Howard‘s Eden on Monday (December 4) in Gold Coast, Australia.

According to IMDb, the film “follows a group of people fueled by a profound desire for change; in order to turn their back to society they leave everything behind and set their futures on the harsh landscape of the Galapagos.”

Sydney, Jude, and Daniel shot some scenes in the Australian wilderness with an adorable donkey at their side!

Though they weren’t pictured on set on Monday, Vanessa Kirby and Ana de Armas are also set to star in Eden.

If you didn’t see, Sydney was recently spotted on the set of Eden showing off her new brunette hair!

Browse through the gallery to see 80+ photos from the set of Eden featuring Sydney Sweeney, Jude Law, and Daniel Brühl…
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Daniel Bruhl, Jude Law, Movies, Sydney Sweeney

