Amber Rose Details Reconciliation with Blac Chyna After 'Falling Out'

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are back to being friends again.

In a new interview, Amber, 40, opened up about recently making amends with Chyna, 35, after the two had a “falling out” following years of friendship.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I think that we both just had to get our lives together so we could circle back and be better than ever, and that’s what we did,” Amber shared with ET. “We weren’t [close] for a long time; we had like a falling out, but I’m happy to say that I was with her all day yesterday.”

Amber said that she and Chyna were able reconnect as they’ve both entered new eras of their lives.

“It’s really nice to have her back in my life. I missed her so much,” Amber said. “I mean, there were nights that I’ve cried for Chyna because she was like a sister to me… [And then] we just saw each other in person and it was like, ‘I have my sister back.’”

Amber didn’t go into detail as to what caused the “falling out” between she and Chyna, but she did say that she’s “so proud” of where Chyna is in her life now.

“She’s not doing this for any other reason besides the fact that it makes her happy, and I think that’s a great place to be,” Amber said of Chyna, who just recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

Amber also teased that fans will be seeing she and Chyna together again on her YouTube channel, adding that people might be surprised to see that they’re a lot more reserved than what is portrayed in the media.

“I think that’s what it is, we’ve been so misunderstood for so many years, and things will come out on the internet, and we’ll just stay quiet. We’ll just be like, ‘Ah, let them think what they want, at least we have each other,’” Amber recalled.

“And then that was such a build-up over the years where it became like, well, ‘Blac Chyna’s like this and Amber’s like this, and they’re like that,’” Amber added. “And we just sit back, and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re sooo not those girls!’ We’re not like that at all.”

Earlier this year, Amber explained why she has no plans on ever dating again.