Fri, 22 December 2023 at 6:42 pm
An Original 'Mean Girls' Star Revealed If They Were Appearing In The new Musical Movie
- A beloved Mean Girls star revealed if they were going to make a cameo in the new musical movie – Just Jared Jr
- Robert DeNiro revealed just how strongly he felt about Donald Trump not becoming President again – Celebitchy
- Here’s why Elf remains a Christmas classic years after its premiere – Popsugar
- What are the chances Percy Jackson & The Olympians gets a second season at Disney+? – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Paramount Posted to: mean girls, Movies, Newsies