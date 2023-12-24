Jim Carrey Talks Filming 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas,' Compares It to 'Being Buried Alive'

Jim Carrey has previously opened up about how difficult it was filming How The Grinch Stole Christmas and how he nearly quit the film!

The now 61-year-old made an appearance on The Graham Norton Show several years ago and his comments about filming as the Grinch are resurfacing from that interview, with everyone tuning in to watch the holiday film during the Christmas weekend.

Jim opened up about what it was like getting into the Grinch costume and makeup, which took eight and a half hours to do on the first day, said it was like “being buried alive every day.” It caused him to almost quit.

“I went back to my trailer and put my leg through the wall and I told [director] Ron Howard I couldn’t do the movie,” Jim shared during his appearance.

He also said that producer Brian Grazer suggested hiring someone trained by the CIA to help.

“[He decided to] hire a gentleman who was trained to teach CIA operatives how to endure torture. And so that’s how I got through The Grinch! It was quite hilarious.”

Jim added that the experience was horrifying and he kept reminding himself, “It’s for the kids, it’s for the kids, it’s for the kids, it’s for the kids.”

While getting into costume and makeup may have been torture to him, one of his former co-stars has mentioned that he was “so kind” during filming.

