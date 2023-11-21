Jim Carrey's Rep Responds to 'The Grinch 2' Rumors

Jim Carrey‘s rep is speaking out in response to reports that he is preparing to reprise his role as the Grinch in a sequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

The 2000 live-action movie was a big box office success, grossing $260 million at the domestic box office and cementing itself as a Christmas classic.

Jim‘s live-action version of the Grinch has also become an iconic character that is featured at Universal Studios theme parks during the holiday season.

So, what do you need to know about a potential sequel?

The actor’s rep told People, “There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch.”

We might not be seeing Jim in many movies in the future at all following the comments he made in early 2022.