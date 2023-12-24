Jon Hamm & Wife Anna Osceola Catch Flight Out of NYC Ahead of Christmas
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are on the move!
The married couple were all smiles as they arrived at JFK Airport for a flight out of town ahead of the holidays on Friday night (December 22) in New York City.
For their flight, Jon, 52, wore a red and black plaid jacket over an olive-green sweater with jeans and brown boots while Anna, 35, sported a long tan coat, a black sweater, leggings, and a New York Yankees hat.
The night before, Jon and Anna joined tons of other A-list stars at Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost‘s Christmas party.
It was recently announced that Jon had landed a leading role in a new Apple TV+ series! Get more details here.