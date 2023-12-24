Lizzo Goes Pretty in Pink for Dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills

Lizzo is stepping out for the night!

The 35-year-old “About Damn Time” singer was all smiles as she arrived at Mr. Chow restaurant for dinner with a group of friends on Saturday night (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lizzo

For her night out, Lizzo looked pretty and comfy in an oversized pink sweater-dress paired with feathered heels.

Lizzo has been laying low for the past several months after she was sued by several former dancers, who alleged that they dealt with sexual harassment, fat shaming and a hostile work environment while part of Lizzo‘s team.

Lizzo‘s legal team also recently filed a motion to dismiss a harassment and discrimination lawsuit made by a former “disgruntled” employee. Get more details here.

Amid the lawsuits, Lizzo got some support from a famous friend.