Thu, 28 December 2023 at 12:21 am

Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless for Another Barbados Beach Day, Reveals He Still Takes Ice Baths on Vacation

Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless for Another Barbados Beach Day, Reveals He Still Takes Ice Baths on Vacation

Mark Wahlberg spends Christmas week in Barbados every year and we have more photos from his latest vacation!

The 52-year-old actor was spotted going shirtless during another beach day alongside wife Rhea Durham on Wednesday (December 27) in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Each year Mark, Rhea, and their kids often spend time away in the Caribbean during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. We have photos from his 2022-2023 vacation here!

Keep reading to find out more…

On his Instagram account, Mark revealed that he is still keeping up with his ice baths during his vacation.

Mark said in his video that there’s “no better way to start the day than a cold plunge” before getting into the tub filled with ice. Watch below!
Photos: Backgrid
