The Originals' Candice King &amp; Steven Krueger Are Dating, Years After the Show Ended!

Biggest Revelations From New Report About Kate Middleton's Role in Royal Family

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Release Details: Prison Source Explains Why It's All Being Kept Secret

Austin Butler Looks Ripped While Shirtless With Kaia Gerber During Christmas Vacation

Thu, 28 December 2023 at 12:21 am

Alan Ritchson Talks Being Bullied, Recalls 'Strange' Encounter With Former Bully After Becoming Famous

Alan Ritchson Talks Being Bullied, Recalls 'Strange' Encounter With Former Bully After Becoming Famous

Alan Ritchson opened up about his experience being bullied as a child during a new interview.

The 41-year-old actor is now famous for his role in projects such as Reacher. However, in his childhood his creativity and status as “a very late bloomer” put a target on his back.

During a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Alan opened up about how he was affected by the experiences in his past.

He also recalled a “strange” encounter with one of his bullies after he became a famous actor.

Read more about Alan Ritchson’s experiences…

Alan told the publication that his hometown of Niceville, Florida “had plenty of mean kids when I grew up there.”

“The city is on the state’s panhandle so it’s part of the South, which means sports. As a kid who was an artist but didn’t know it yet, I had my share of bullying,” he explained.

He continued, recalling, “Early on, I wasn’t physically built the way I am now, and I loved expressing myself through music, singing and in-line skating. Not ideal for a guy in an area where all the dudes wore mullets and pulled up to school in four wheelers.”

The actor shared a memory from high school when people made fun of him for not having hair on his legs.

“Everyone laughed. I was mortified,” he admitted.

Times have changed, though.

“Before we left Florida, I ran into one of the guys who teased me in high school. He wanted a selfie. I was happy to oblige, but it felt strange,” Alan revealed. “He forgot what he did, but I didn’t. I still don’t like wearing shorts.”

If you missed it, Alan recently revealed the unexpected way he got in shape for the second season of Reacher.
