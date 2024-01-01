Jennifer Love Hewitt Says She 'Went Through A Lot No One Knew About' in 2023

Jennifer Love Hewitt is reflecting on a particularly tough year.

On Sunday (December 31), the 44-year-old 9-1-1 actress took to Instagram where she opened up about the private hardships she experienced in 2023.

“This year I went thru a lot no one knew about,” Jennifer wrote. “And was grateful for that privacy.”

“I had the greatest time being a mommy at home with my kids,” she added, referring to her kids Autumn, 10, Atticus, 8, and Aidan, 2, who she shares with husband Brian Hallisay.

“Learned to be a better baker. Learned it’s okay to take time for myself mentally, physically and emotionally. Did a lot of praying and manifesting,” Jennifer continued. “Belly laughed more than ever. Had the longest cold of my life. Was forced to have more faith than normal. Learned to love working out as a gain for my mental health. Took chances on myself and my bigger dreams. Sat deeper in grief and was able to let more go.”

Jennifer added, “Felt my mom around us and saw signs that she was. Said goodbye to things that don’t serve positivity in my life and made room for lots of good things in 2024. Celebrated 10 years with my guy. Got some tattoos. And truly let whatever I needed to learn teach me.”

“And so here I am. Happy, blessed, grateful and filled with hope,” Jennifer concluded. “I will be praying our world gets better this year and everyone sees less pain, fear and heartbreak. Love to all and Happy New Year!”

Jennifer also recently hit back at claims that she’s had cosmetic work done.