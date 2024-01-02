'La Brea' Season 3 Cast: 13 Actors Returning, 2 Exited Before Final Season in 2024

The third and final season of La Brea will premiere on NBC very soon and we’re taking a look at the actors who will and will not return for the upcoming episodes.

La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.

Season three premieres on January 9 at 9pm on NBC!

Browse through the slideshow to see who is returning and leaving La Brea…