Top Stories
Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Halle Bailey &amp; DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name &amp; Gender

Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name & Gender

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 10:14 am

HBO & Max Renew 1 TV Show in 2024, Announce 3 Are Ending This Year

Continue Here »

HBO & Max Renew 1 TV Show in 2024, Announce 3 Are Ending This Year

HBO and their streaming service Max are known for churning out a ton of TV show content each and every year.

Much of their television slate is critically acclaimed, and fans eagerly await renewal and cancellation news.

Well, HBO’s streaming service, Max, just announced their first renewal of 2024. In addition, the network previously announced that 3 TV shows will be ending in 2024.

Keep reading to see the full recap…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: HBO
Posted to: HBO, MAX, Television