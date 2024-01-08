Lip Reader Reveals Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet's Playful Golden Globes Banter, Including an 'I Love You' (Report)

A lip reader has analyzed a video of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet from the 2024 Golden Globes.

Forensic lip reader Jeremy Freeman analyzed one particular video of the 26-year-old makeup mogul and 28-year-old actor when they were having a conversation on camera.

Keep reading to find out more…

The conversation kicked off with Timothee apparently saying to Kylie, “You’re amazing.” She was playing with his necklace during this moment.

Kylie then apparently said something about the necklace, saying it was “nice,” to which he reportedly agreed.

Then, Jeremy claims that Kylie said, “I love you,” which then saw Timothee allegedly responding, “I really care about you.”

We can’t confirm if this is what was actually said, as there’s no sound to the video. You can see a portion of the video in question embedded below, and the full video over at Page Six.

The Mirror then added that Kylie responded, “I don’t care about you….I really love somebody else.” Then Timothee playfully apparently said, “Somebody else…”

There’s another lip reading moment that involves Kylie and Timothee that has caused some controversy!