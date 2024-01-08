Ryan Reynolds Calls Himself 'Mr. Lively' While Accepting Creative Arts Emmys Win as Deadpool - Watch Now!

Ryan Reynolds is a winner!

During night two of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday night (Jan. 7), the 47-year-old actor and Rob McElhenney‘s reality show Welcome to Wrexham won five awards.

While Ryan wasn’t at the ceremony, he made a virtual appearance as Deadpool to accept an award and in his speech, he gave a special shout-out to wife Blake Lively.

“Wow, Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy, so he sent me on his behalf. First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth (Wales forever), bitches,” Ryan said, while pairing his Deadpool mask with a suit and tie.

“I’d also like to thank The Academy for this honor and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities,” he added.

Ryan‘s Deadpool then cracked a joke about the upcoming Deadpool 3, which will show the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, while also issuing a warning to the Oscars.

“I’d also like to thank FX and Disney for their support and in exchange Mr. Lively promises to not f—k up my next movie,” Ryan as Deadpool said. “Lastly, The Oscars, you’re on notice motherf—kers. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year, the amount of work on Hugh and Ryan’s face alone is at least worth a nom.”

Welcome to Wrexham ended up winning the Emmys for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera), and Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program.

