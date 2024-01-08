Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce from Jason Momoa Two Years After Split

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa have decided to officially end their marriage.

Two years after announcing their split, the 56-year-old Cosby Show actress filed for divorce from the 44-year-old Aquaman actor after six years of marriage.

Lisa and Jason, who married on Oct. 7, 2017, announced in a joint statement in January 2022 that they were separating.

In the new court documents obtained by People, Lisa officially filed for a dissolution of marriage, listing their date of separation as Oct. 7, 2020. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

Also in the filing, Lisa is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their two kids – daughter Lola, 16, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15 – but is not requesting spousal support. Lisa also shares daughter Zoe Kravitz with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Jason and Lisa first started dating in 2005 and secretly married in 2017 after 12 years together. Shortly after announcing their split in 2022, a source shared some insight into why they separated.