'Queer Eye' Season 8 Trailer Brings the Fab Five Back to New Orleans

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France are back with Queer Eye season 8, and the trailer just debuted online!

Here’s a synopsis of the new season: The Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as Queer Eye continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness.

The new season will drop on Netflix on January 24, 2024.

If you don’t know, Queer Eye was already renewed for a ninth season, however, one of the stars is exiting the series.