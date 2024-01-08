Top Stories
What Happened Between Kylie Jenner &amp; Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner & Selena Gomez, From February 2023 to That Viral Golden Globes Video

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift's Viral Reaction From His Golden Globes 2024 Monologue

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

'Stranger Things' Season 5 Starts Production, Cast Photo Confirms Several Returning Stars!

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 4:07 pm

'Queer Eye' Season 8 Trailer Brings the Fab Five Back to New Orleans

'Queer Eye' Season 8 Trailer Brings the Fab Five Back to New Orleans

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France are back with Queer Eye season 8, and the trailer just debuted online!

Here’s a synopsis of the new season: The Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes – one emotional makeover at a time. From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as Queer Eye continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness.

Keep reading to find out more…

The new season will drop on Netflix on January 24, 2024.

If you don’t know, Queer Eye was already renewed for a ninth season, however, one of the stars is exiting the series.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Queer Eye, Tan France