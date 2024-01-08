Top Stories
Mon, 08 January 2024 at 4:25 pm

Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Hit the Slopes to Do Some Snowboarding in Aspen

Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Hit the Slopes to Do Some Snowboarding in Aspen

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are hitting the slopes.

The 51-year-old Bad Teacher actress and the 44-year-old Good Charlotte rocker made their way over to a ski lift to head up the mountain for an afternoon of snowboarding on Monday (January 8) in Asepn, Colorado.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cameron Diaz

For their day on the slopes, Cameron wore a black wintercoat with coordinating snowpants while Benji sported a black coat and camouflage-print pants.

In a recent interview, Cameron joked that married couples need to “normalize” having separate bedrooms.

If you missed it, Cameron broke her silence after she was named in the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents.

Click through the gallery inside for 20+ pictures of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden snowboarding in Aspen…
