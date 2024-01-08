Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer & Tracy Spiridakos Have Been Quietly Dating for Years (Report)

It looks like Jesse Lee Soffer‘s Jay Halstead and Tracy Spiridakos‘ Hailey Upton might not just be TV partners!

The 39-year-old and 35-year-old Chicago P.D. stars are dating, The Post reported Monday (December 8).

A source tells the outlet that the couple have secretly been together for “years.”

The two starred alongside each other on the NBC drama for six years as partners in the Intelligence Unit, marrying in Season 9.

Jesse left the show after a decade in August of last year, with his final appearance being in the episode “A Good Man.”

“I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk,’” he said of his departure at the time.

“I guess the word is out … Jesse, what can I say, you’re the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship. You’re the greatest onscreen husband a girl could ask for. I’ll miss being on set with you every day. I can’t wait to see what the world has in store for you next. #upsteadforever,” Tracy wrote at the time.

In October 2023, it was reported that Tracy will be leaving after eight seasons in Season 11, which is currently filming.

The reported couple took a selfie together in the picket line at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. back in August amid the Hollywood strikes last year.

Chicago P.D. Season 11 is back on January 17 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. Find out who else is returning and leaving on the cast!