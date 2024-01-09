Matt Rife Arrives in Australia Ahead of His Tour Down Under, Spotted at the Beach!

Matt Rife has arrived down under for the latest stops on his comedy tour!

The 28-year-old comedian was spotted arriving at Perth Airport on Tuesday (January 9) in Perth, Australia.

Matt was seen wearing a Dave Chappelle sweatshirt for his arrival in Australia. Both of them are comedians who have faced plenty of controversy for their jokes.

Later in the day, Matt and his friends hit the beach to soak up the sun.

Matt will be performing shows in four cities over the next week and a half. He’ll be in Perth on January 11, Brisbane on January 13, Sydney on January 19, and Melbourne on January 20.

At the end of the month, Matt will be back in the United States to resume the tour with shows in New York. He’ll be on the road nearly non-stop through the end of October!

Did you see some tour dates were just added?

Browse through the gallery for 50+ photos of Matt Rife in Australia…