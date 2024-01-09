Natalie Portman & Rosamund Pike's Dior Dresses Got Stuck Together at Golden Globes 2024, Natalie Shares Photo of Moment

Natalie Portman and Rosamund Pike had a bit of a wardrobe mishap while attending the 2024 Golden Globes!

The actresses were both in attendance at the awards show as nominees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Natalie and Rosamund, who also both wore Dior dresses, got stuck together while walking past each other!

“Third time my dress and @mspike’s dress got connected …@goldenglobes,” Natalie captioned a photo of their dresses stuck together.

Natalie was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her work in May December.

Rosamund was nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Saltburn.

