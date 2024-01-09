Top Stories
Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Star Wars' The Mandalorian Is Getting His Own Movie (With Grogu!)

17 Stars Say They Use Ozempic for Weight Loss, 16 More Have Denied Using the Drug!

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 3:11 pm

Natalie Portman & Rosamund Pike's Dior Dresses Got Stuck Together at Golden Globes 2024, Natalie Shares Photo of Moment

Natalie Portman & Rosamund Pike's Dior Dresses Got Stuck Together at Golden Globes 2024, Natalie Shares Photo of Moment

Natalie Portman and Rosamund Pike had a bit of a wardrobe mishap while attending the 2024 Golden Globes!

The actresses were both in attendance at the awards show as nominees at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Natalie and Rosamund, who also both wore Dior dresses, got stuck together while walking past each other!

“Third time my dress and @mspike’s dress got connected …@goldenglobes,” Natalie captioned a photo of their dresses stuck together.

Natalie Portman and Rosamund Pike dresses stuck

Natalie was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her work in May December.

Rosamund was nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Saltburn.

Photos: Getty, Instagram
