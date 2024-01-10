Top Stories
2024 SAG Award Nominations Revealed!

2024 SAG Award Nominations Revealed!

Every TV Show Canceled in 2024: 2 Series Cancellations Announced This Year So Far

Every TV Show Canceled in 2024: 2 Series Cancellations Announced This Year So Far

Wed, 10 January 2024 at 11:05 pm

Who is the Cast of 'Sex Education' Dating in Real Life?

Continue Here »

Who is the Cast of 'Sex Education' Dating in Real Life?

Netflix’s hilarious and moving series, Sex Education, has sadly come to an end after four wonderful seasons.

The popular dramedy follows the awkward teenage son of a sex therapist, Otis, as he and his friends and family navigate love and lust…and make lots of mistakes along the way.

From Otis and Maeve to Eric and Adam to Jackson and Cal, there are so many iconic romances in the show.

But what about the stars’ offscreen dating lives?

Click through to see who the Sex Education cast members are dating in real life!

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Aimee Lou Wood, Asa Butterfield, Connor Swindells, EG, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Mimi Keene, Ncuti Gatwa, Patricia Allison, Sex Education, Slideshow