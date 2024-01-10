FKA Twigs Bashes Decision to Ban Calvin Klein Ad, Responds to Being Labeled 'Stereotypical Sexual Object'

FKA Twigs is taking a stand after the U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority banned a photo from her 2023 Calvin Klein ad campaign.

The 36-year-old singer was one of several stars to feature in the campaign, which also included the likes of Kendall Jenner. One of her photos featured her wearing nothing but a jacket.

In its ruling, the ASA ruled that “The ad used nudity and centered on FKA Twigs’ physical features rather than the clothing, to the extent that it presented her as a stereotypical sexual object.”

FKA Twigs took to social media to weigh in on the decision.

Read FKA Twigs’ response…

“i do not see the ‘stereotypical sexual object’ that they have labelled me. i see a beautiful strong woman of colour whose incredible body has overcome more pain than you can imagine,” the hitmaker wrote on Instagram, where she re-posted the controversial photo.

She continued, writing, “in light of reviewing other campaigns past and current of this nature, i can’t help but feel there are some double standards here. so to be clear… i am proud of my physicality and hold the art i create with my vessel to the standards of women like josephine baker, eartha kitt and grace jones who broke down barriers of what it looks like to be empowered and harness a unique embodied sensuality.”

“thank you to ck and mert and marcus who gave me a space to express myself exactly how i wanted to – i will not have my narrative changed,” she continued.

