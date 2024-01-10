Kate Beckinsale Reveals She Went to the Hospital Following Golden Globes 2024

Kate Beckinsale wrapped up the 2024 Golden Globes with a trip to the hospital on Sunday night (January 7) amid concerns about her stepfather Roy‘s health.

The 50-year-old actress walked the red carpet at the awards show wearing a dramatic sheer dress that was bedazzled with jewels. During the show, she presented the award for Best Actress to Lily Gladstone alongside Don Cheadle.

She took to social media in the aftermath to share photos from her experience, including a few of her sitting in the hospital room.

“Golden globes 2024 start to end,” Kate captioned a set of photos that she shared on Instagram. She included several pics from the red carpet and a few from the stage.

The final photos were of her sitting in a hospital room visiting someone.

Kate was still wearing her dress and even had her heels on still while reclining in a chair. She donned a pair of glasses to read things off her phone.

Representatives for the actress did not respond to a request for comments from the Los Angeles Times. However, the outlet noted that there were concerns about the health of her stepfather Roy. It has been reported that he had a stroke in December and was recently diagnosed with cancer.

On Wednesday (January 10), the actress shared another post on Instagram. This one was of a black square, which was presented without comment. However, fans took to the comments section to send her love.

We hope that everyone is alright and are keeping Kate and her family in our thoughts.

