Anne Hathaway & Anna Wintour Reunite for Broadway Cameo, Make 'Devil Wears Prada' Joke (Video)

Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour are back together and they’re making Devil Wears Prada jokes!

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 74-year-old Vogue editor-in-chief made a cameo appearance together in the Broadway musical Gutenberg on Wednesday night (January 10) in New York City.

Gutenberg stars Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells as two musical theatre writers who are putting on a reading of the new musical they wrote called “Gutenberg.” They joke in the show that there are Broadway producers in the audience and hopefully someone will want to produce the show by the end of the reading. At every performance, a celebrity makes a surprise appearance as the “producer” who agrees to bring the show to Broadway.

Anne and Anna were the guest producers on Wednesday and it was a hilarious moment, all of which was caught on video.

Keep reading to find out more…

When Anne started to give the speech, Anna chimed in and rightfully put her “assistant” in her place. As you probably know, Anne starred in The Devil Wears Prada and played the assistant to a magazine editor-in-chief inspired by Anna.

“I’m a very famous Broadway producer… and this is my assistant,” Anna told the crowd while wearing her signature black sunglasses.

The two stars sat in the front row of a fashion show back in September 2022, creating so many headlines at the time.

Watch the video below!