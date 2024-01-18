'CMT Giants: Alabama' Tribute - See Photos of All the Celebrities in Attendance!

Lots of celebrities stepped out to take part in the CMT Giants: Alabama tribute on Wednesday (January 17) at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two-hour TV special will pay homage to legendary country group Alabama and is set to premiere later this year.

The star-studded event featured appearances from solo acts and bands alike, including Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and wife Brittany, and Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.

We pulled together photos for you to easily browse so you can see who was there and what they all wore for the occasion!

Keep reading to find out more…

Keep scrolling for photos of the country stars at the CMT Giants: Alabama tribute…



Evander Holyfield

Sam Hunt

Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, and Brad Tursi of Old Dominion

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany

Riley Green

Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town