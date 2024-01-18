Taylor Swift Did Not Write 'Argylle,' Despite The Rumors (But She Did Inspire the Spy Movie in a Different Way!)

If you’ve been online recently, you might have seen a rumor that Taylor Swift is the mysterious author of a novel.

A subset of Swifties became convinced that the 34-year-old “Anti-Hero” pop star wrote the spy novel Argylle, which inspired a new star-studded movie featuring the likes of Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill.

In an interview, the movie’s director Matthew Vaughn nipped the rumor in the bud. However, he did confirm that Taylor inspired the forthcoming movie in a very specific way.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Matthew revealed that his daughter was totally convinced by the rumor.

The novel version of Argylle was released earlier this month and was published by an author using the pseudonym Elly Conway.

“There is a real book … and it’s a really good book,” he said. “And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it’s not Taylor Swift.”

As for why he wanted to stop the rumor, he explained, “And I say that because I imagine Taylor Swift has a load of people trying to jump on her bandwagon left, right, and center, and I don’t want to be a part of that club. I did read the conspiracies and I was like, wow, they don’t leave a stone unturned! But it’s not Taylor Swift. She definitely didn’t write the book.”

While Taylor didn’t write the book, she did indirectly inspire the movie.

If you weren’t aware, the singer owns two Scottish Fold cats. The same breed of cat is featured in Argylle. As a matter of fact, the cat that appears in the movie is one that Matthew‘s family bought because of Taylor‘s pets.

“I got home one day, it was Christmas, and I was like, ‘What the f-ck is that noise?’ And I’m running around the house and I hear a noise, and the kids had seen a Taylor Swift documentary [Miss Americana] and there was a Scottish Fold in that, and they’d persuaded my wife, Claudia [Schiffer], to get them the kitten for Christmas,” Matthew recalled. “It was bought without my permission and hidden from me.”

Their family cat wound up appearing in Argylle when the cat that was initially hired wasn’t working out!

Argylle premieres in theaters on February 2. You can see the Scottish Fold that appears in the movie in the trailer below…