Lucy Liu Weighs in on the Possibility of 'Charlie's Angels 3'

Lucy Liu is offering her view on a potential Charlie’s Angels 3.

The 55-year-old actress starred in 2000′s Charlie’s Angels and 2003′s Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle alongside Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

While attending the premiere of her new film Presence at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on Friday (January 19), Lucy revealed whether she believes a third Charlie’s Angels movie will ever happen.

“I honestly don’t know how that’s going to be feasible,” she told Variety. “There have been so many iterations, even after the fact… In some ways, it’s such a strange thing to think about it. Times have changed so much since then.”

Lucy continued, “At that time, when we were doing publicity, they had never before had three women on a magazine cover. They didn’t even know how to do it. It was such a strange thing for women to collaborate and be seen as colleagues and friends. It was such a big moment in time, and now it’s shifted. Even when I was doing ‘Ally McBeal,’ there had never been a lead woman in that way. There was Mary Tyler Moore and things like that, but the focus has changed. I’m not in charge of that, but I always enjoy the time that I have and then I move on. I never really dwell on anything like that. But I really would be shocked if that happened.”

